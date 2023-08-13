Taurus TX 200 Competition

At risk of offending the kind folks from Taurus, I don’t see the TaurusTX 22 as a competition-specific pistol at all.

Sure, it’s a souped-up version of the popular TX 22 rimfire pistol with more bells, whistles and a red dot sighting platform. So, it does in fact, make for a stellar pistol to use for handgun action-shooting sports like Steel Challenge or whatever mano-a-mano test of skills floats your boat.

What I quickly found with this nifty pistol is its suitability for just about anything. With its red dot sighting platform, it’s a truly exceptional plinker. Even in these arduous times, .22 LR is a heck of a lot cheaper than centerfire ammo. The threaded barrel slides this handgun into a category approaching more fun than should be legal. Its size and profile make it an excellent service pistol trainer, so don’t hesitate to bone up on your defensive shooting skills without all the flash, recoil and general conflagration. Oh, and if you’re a new-shooter ambassador like me, the TX 22 comes with an absolute guarantee your pupils will grin ear-to-ear when putting it to work.

To top things off, this is one of the rare pistols that surprised, no, shocked me, with its downrange performance. Hold that thought.