Arken EPL 4 Scope

Written By Mark Hampton
2024


The new EPL 4 from Arken optics has been a real gem on the range. This 4-16×44 model comes with high-end features such as First Focal Plane, zero stop and illuminated reticle. The EPL 4 is Arken’s lightweight hunter version of their popular EP (Extreme Precision) series. The VHR (Variable Hunter Reticle) is user-friendly without appearing too busy. Thanks to the 30mm tube, the optic weighs 24.11 oz. and a tad over 13″ in length. The tracking consistency and repeatability have been flawless. The EPL 4 is going to find favor in competition circles as well as in the hunting field. With today’s high-end optics gravitating toward a farm mortgage, Arken provides a solid choice at an attractive price point — refreshing indeed!

MSRP: $399.99
ArkenOpticsUSA.com

