EXCLUSIVES: Survival Kit Essentials

Burris Fastfire C Reflex Sight

Written By Brent Wheat
2024
2
; .

We all want the top-of-the-line sights for our top-of-the-line pistol, but after we finish lying about it to our gun buddies, we go home and start shopping for a more sensible-priced optic. Among the “reasonable” optics, I’ve become a fan of Burris and their newest Fastfire C Reflex sight.

Priced about one third of the upper-echelon pistol optics, mine replaces an earlier Burris model, which died an untimely death — not surprising when you consider I can destroy an anvil using a rubber mallet. With the Fastfire C, I’ve got a worthy replacement that checks all the boxes at a price most can afford. Would I mount it on the pistol I use to assault terrorist hideouts? No, but then again, I only do such things in Internet forums. For the real world, I believe the Burris is a good sight for the money when you’re on a tight budget.

MSRP: $276
BurrisOptics.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine May 2024 Issue Now!

;
.
2024
2

We think you'd be interested in this, too

yellow text on dark background that reads
Bug Out Bags for...
It's a great idea to have a bug out bag, but if you look to videos and the internet for ideas, you'll quickly get overwhelmed. In this episode, GUNS...
Read Full Article
Burris Fastfire...
We all want the top-of-the-line sights for our top-of-the-line pistol, but after we finish lying about it to our gun buddies, we go home and start shopping...
Read Full Article
Two More On The...
Last month saw two more states — Louisiana and South Carolina — join the ranks of those jurisdictions where “Constitutional Carry” is the law, and...
Read Full Article