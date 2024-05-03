eBikes: Old Fat Guys Can Ride Too!

Do you need to set 1000-yard targets? Are you going hunting? Or maybe you just want to explore and get some fresh air. Hop on your eBike! In this episode, Brent and Roy talk about eBikes and how the newfangled velocipedes can make both recreation and work less … work.

Related Link:

• Bakcou, https://bakcou.com

Have a topic idea or guest you’d like to see in a future episode? Let us know. Email [email protected].

