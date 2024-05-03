EXCLUSIVES: Two More On The Right Side

eBikes: Old Fat Guys Can Ride Too!

GMP #231
Written By Brent Wheat
0
; .

Apple Google Spotify YouTube Amazon iHeart

 

Do you need to set 1000-yard targets? Are you going hunting? Or maybe you just want to explore and get some fresh air. Hop on your eBike! In this episode, Brent and Roy talk about eBikes and how the newfangled velocipedes can make both recreation and work less … work.

Related Link:

• Bakcou, https://bakcou.com

Have a topic idea or guest you’d like to see in a future episode? Let us know. Email [email protected].

Never miss an episode! Subscribe to our YouTube channel or sign-up for our newsletter to get the GUNS Magazine Podcast delivered straight to your inbox each week.

;
.
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

eBikes: Old Fat...
In this episode, Brent and Roy talk about eBikes and how the newfangled velocipedes can make both recreation and work less ... work.
Read Full Article
Versacarry...
I love the smell of new leather but new water buffalo hide is, shall we say, a little less savory. Fortunately, I’m pretty sure the new VersacarryDefender...
Read Full Article
Playing Favorites
I met my friend Kevin at the skeet range and when I pulled out my Parker VH 28, he asked, “Do you ever shoot anything else?” Hmmm, I thought, a good...
Read Full Article