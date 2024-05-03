Playing Favorites

Why Not?

When it comes to shotguns, many of us play favorites for good reason. We spend good chunks of time, effort and money searching for a Holy Grail in gun shops, gun shows, auctions or online. When we finally find our sweetheart, it’s tough to shoot anything else. Here are some of my friends’ favorites.

Lion Country, Penn. — When Pastor Bob Ford isn’t preaching the Gospel, teaching Sunday school, or visiting shut-ins, he’s chasing rabbits with his pack of beagles. He’s a writer, too, the author of a dozen books and columns on beagles, field trialing and rabbits. When Pastor Bob heads for the woods he usually grabs his 16-gauge Fox Sterlingworth. “I bought that Fox for a song because there was a hairline crack in the pistol grip,” he said. “By the end of the first season that crack got worse so I took it to a local gunsmith. He said I needed a new stock, but my pastor’s salary wasn’t going to cover that expense. I was bummed as that Fox quickly became my favorite gun.”

Ford placed the Fox in the back of his cabinet. He went on to shoot a number of other shotguns he owned, but the experience just wasn’t the same. Then a miracle happened when Ford’s nephew retired from the United States Army as a Lieutenant Colonel. “My nephew was looking for a part-time job and went to gunsmith school,” Ford said. “Wouldn’t you know that one of his school projects was to build a stock for an old firearm? He offered to build me a new stock for the cost of the wood, so now I’m back to using my favorite shotgun. I must confess the stock is no longer perfect. I’ve added a few scratches and dings of my own.”

Deltona, Fla. — Jim Turlington, a well-known sporting artist in Central Florida, always hunts squirrels with his .410 J.C. Higgins Model 1011 single-shot hammer gun. “Whenever I walk out the door to hunt squirrels, I reach for that shotgun,” he said. “My father bought it from Sears, Roebuck and Company when I was old enough to start hunting. Savage Arms made the private label shotgun in the late 1940s. Because of its age, most people believe it’s an heirloom and I should leave it at home.

“I never do, because I shot my first quail, wood duck and rabbit with that shotgun. It carries a lot of fond memories from my childhood. The full choke lets me reach squirrels high in the trees. Sure it gets wet and muddy, but I just give it a thorough cleaning when I return home. No new gun could possibly make me think of the fun times I’ve had learning to hunt or of hunting with my dad.”