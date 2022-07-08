EXCLUSIVES: Ohio Fights Back

Minelab Vanquish 540
Metal Detector

Written By Brent Wheat
2022
4

I’m a newbie to the world of “treasure hunting” and the only reason I wanted the Minelab Vanquish metal detector was to find stuff I dropped in the grass on the range — rifle shell casings, gun parts or my expensive in-ear hearing protection. For this it works great, so long as there isn’t too much debris on the ground, but it’s also like using a 16″ navel gun to shoot a deer!

The Vanquish is top-of-the-line and without getting into the mumbo-jumbo of multi-frequency technology and bias adjustment, this thing is basically a computer tied to a search coil. Unlike cheap metal detectors I’d messed with in the past, the Minelab Vanquish actually gives you a good indication of what lies below and how far. After just a few minutes, I could easily distinguish between aluminum junk, steel goodies and the occasional treasure. It turned out to be great fun and I’ve got an addictive new hobby!

Street price: Around $400
Minelab.com

