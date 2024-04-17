Bear & Sons Bold Action XV

For over 30 years, Bear & Son Cutlery of Jacksonville, Ala. has become known for their well-built, affordable traditional folders and fixed-blades — so much so their modern tactical fare has been under the radar. Truth is, the company joined the revolution now in its mid-20s, quite a while back. The new Bold Action XV auto is testament to how serious the company’s Bear Ops line of tactical blades has come. With automatic knives legal in just about all states and localities now, the Bold Action XV is priced right for auto newcomers to join in the action.

The Bold Action XV is 7.60″ fully extended and closes down to 4.50″ in the pocket. The push-button located atop the handle activates a coil spring, which fires the 3.2″ blade out like a missile. The same button is also used to release the blade for folded carry and just to be sure it stays this way, there’s a slide safety located just below the button. The sleek, black-coated Reverse Tanto blade excels at grabbing and snatching anything getting in its way. The blade steel is Sandvik 14C28N which, before it became popular on knives, was and still is used in the manufacture of razor blades.

The slender matching black-coated handle is made from stout, aircraft-grade aluminum with all the right curves in all the right places. For toting, there’s a tip-up pocket clip on the backside handle and the back spacer has jimping for enhanced grip. An elongated hole at the base allows for a lanyard loop. The Bold Action XV comes delivered in a black satin drawstring pouch.