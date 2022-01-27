If you ever watched the Mythbusters TV series, you know host Adam Savage sometimes wore a seriously funky winter coat with more straps and buckles than a bondage convention. When I found out his $700 jacket was made by the same folks who just sent me an attaché, I was skeptical.

As usual, I was wrong. While I’m fairly sure I’d look goofy in one of their fashion-forward coats, it turns out the Kitanica Envoy Attaché is the bag I’ve been looking for. First off, Kitanica makes their stuff right here in the good ol’ U.S. of A. — a huge plus in my book. I then carried the rather-understated attaché to several meetings …

… and fell madly, hopelessly, head-over-heels in love. It’s the perfect size when you need to tote a laptop rather than 67 lbs. of files, it’s built like a proverbial brick relief station and the design is cunning, right down to the four different ways of carrying it. It’s now my go-to man-purse — and don’t hate me because I’m beautiful …

MSRP: $139

Kitanica.com