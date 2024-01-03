Girl Stuff

This is a joint effort like the rest of our lives together. Heidi truly carries a gun everyday and although I am sure lots of women also carry daily, I also believe many women who could or can often do not, when they probably should. I carry a gun everyday and have done so for decades and I see no reason to change now. — Clint

About gun selection, we are not going to argue this point much as our minds are made up for the most part. We will say if you use the gun to defend yourself or your family, the ranges will probably be short or modest at best, unfortunately. We think if the gun is deployed it had better do as good a job as it possibly can and better be as effective as it can, caliber and function wise.

Clint is pointedly called out by others for his dislike of the small autos and small calibers, but in his defense, when we see these small guns really shot much volume-wise at the school, they usually crap out or flat fall apart. In the caliber category, placement is probably as significant as diameter, so the shots need to be well placed.

Mostly, the people who carry these guns do not practice as much as they should, making these selections often more poor than usual. Also we do note and understand the gun with you is better than the one at home in the safe … most of the time.

One last point, just because a lot of the goofy peewee gun things are sold doesn’t mean we would bet your lives on them … or ours. The gun company’s and the gun store’s job is to sell you a gun. We doubt they will come to your funeral if the gun fails. — Clint & Heidi