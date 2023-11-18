Wide-Open Carry

Want to impress your friends? You can with some pretty fancy hide. Rather have something more practical for field use? There are plenty of options. As a handgun hunter, I’m usually carrying some form of large semi auto, revolver or single shot. Some are large. Some are scoped, which adds a slice of challenge to comfortable carry for extended periods.

From personal experience I’ve grown fond of chest holsters. These rigs are designed to carry the handgun across the chest next to your body. For me, these holsters are ideal not for handgun hunters, but for anyone backpacking, hiking, fishing in streams with bears present, riding a horse, cruising around the farm in a Polaris Ranger, or doing farm chores on a tractor. You can wear them over a coat, inside your jacket, or with a shirt only. Simply put, the chest holster is a great way to comfortably pack your favorite hunting iron. Luckily for us, there are several great choices.

Simply Rugged makes a dandy rig offering a lot of versatility. Rob’s Chesty Puller suspension system is designed to accept one of their pancake holsters. Basically, this is a set of straps to suspend the holster on your chest. The straps connect through the belt slots on one of Rob’s pancake holsters. I have used this system with a 1911 and scoped revolvers on many hunts and it works like a charm! Named after the legendary Marine General, the Chesty Puller features a very simple design allowing a comfortable across-the-chest carry. One of my favorites for this system is the high-ride Sourdough Pancake. It’s absolutely ideal for a large revolver. The leather completely covers the handgun with three belt loops 1.75″ in width. The gun is positioned so the trigger remains covered. It has an open bottom so dirt and moisture can

pass through.