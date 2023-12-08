Flat As A Pancake

It was a chance stop at the mechanic’s shop down the road from my place a couple of miles which started this.

My pal was under a guy’s trailer working on some wiring which had come loose. Standing there watching was the owner of the trailer and the truck to which was hitched, a full-size ¾-ton 4X4 rig. This fellow was maybe 5 feet tall, and underneath his tight-fitting T-shirt one could clearly see the outline of a rather large semi-auto pistol. He wasn’t hiding anything.

I strolled over, and the guy started chatting, clearly oblivious that under my vest was a cocked-and-locked Model 1911 nestled in a belt-slide rig.

Back when I was actively teaching firearms and personal protection, one of the first things my students heard — over and over again — was, “Concealed means concealed, period! Nobody in your presence should know you’re armed.”

And that brings us around to a discussion of a specific class of concealment holsters, known generically as the “Pancake.” I’ve always admired the concept of the Pancake rig, designed some 60 years ago by the late Roy Baker, who marketed his clever holsters — and the concept, really — as Roy’s Pancake Holsters. I was a lot younger when I saw the first advertisements for this holster, probably in American Handgunner or GUNS, and the design has become a classic. A little history of the Pancake may be found at Simply Rugged Holsters, where proprietor Rob Leahy continues the design concept, appropriately calling it the “Tribute.”