The Springfield Armory SA-35

First Glance

About the time of the discontinuance, the 2018 Gun Digest listed the basic 9mm Hi-Power at a $1,110 starting price. In late 2021, Springfield Armory introduced the SA-35 at an amazing $699 MSRP. Yes, you read the price tag right and it is the SA-35’s first “attention-getter.”

The big eye-opener is Springfield Armory assembles them with virtually all the old “custom only” features already in place. The ammo ante is upped with a pair of 15-round Mec-Gar magazines, which work perfectly, and are easy to fill, empty and snap into place when full. The sights are big and easy to see: a humongous U-notch rear reminiscent of the Wilson Combat BattleSight and a good square front post with a white dot and no glare. The rear sight is “shelfed” to allow working the slide off the edge of the belt in a one-hand-only wounded defender situation.

The right-hand-only thumb safety is the right size and very positive on and off. The feed ramp and chamber are ramped and polished for hollow points.

This pistol’s checkered walnut grips are reminiscent of custom Browning stocks by Craig Spegel and felt wonderful to every single person, male and female, on our test crew. Much better than the flat walnut of early Brownings and the plastic ones of the late breed.

The hated magazine disconnector safety is not present. This allows clean mag drops and, probably more important, improves trigger pull. All of us on the test team found this gun to have a better trigger pull out of the box than any non-customized Browning we had ever shot — short take-up to clean break, with a long but palpable and very controllable reset. Alan Davis, manager of the Pro-Arms Gun Shop, weighed the trigger of SA-35 serial number HP566 and found it to be 5 lbs. even.

The fragility issue seems off the table: With modern metallurgy, Springfield rates the SA-35 as approved for +P. Until the Mark III version of 1988, the Browning was not drop-safe with a round in the chamber; Springfield Armory assures me the SA-35 is drop-safe. It seems “all the improvement boxes have been checked” on this classy interpretation of a classic design.