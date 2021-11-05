The 'Constitutional Carry' Factor
One thing acknowledged by the CPRC report is the way permitless carry statutes have changed the dynamic where estimating the number of legally-armed citizens is concerned.
As noted in the report, “Twenty-one states have adopted constitutional carry for their entire state, meaning that a permit is no longer required. Because of these constitutional carry states, the nationwide growth in permits does not paint a full picture of the overall increase in concealed carry. Many residents still choose to obtain permits so that they can carry in other states that have reciprocity agreements, but while permits are soaring in the non-Constitutional Carry states, they fell in the Constitutional Carry ones even though more people are clearly carrying in those states.”
Patrick Henry is credited with the following: “The great object is that every man be armed. Everyone who is able may have a gun.”
In 21 states, it appears the greater object is that no one know whether every man (or woman) is armed or otherwise. It’s the “otherwise” that keeps criminals and anti-gunners guessing. Gun rights activists say this helps keep people safer.
