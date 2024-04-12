Two More On The Right Side

Last month saw two more states — Louisiana and South Carolina — join the ranks of those jurisdictions where “Constitutional Carry” is the law, and even though purists quickly note Florida only has “permitless” concealed carry, and not open carry, sources in the Sunshine State assure me the final step will eventually come.

So, for all practical purposes, 29 states now have Constitutional Carry. For those late to the party, this term is a reference to how things were at the time of the founding. Nobody needed a permit or license to carry a firearm. Indeed, it was a rather common sight for someone to be armed, and it was especially so on the frontier of the nation in those days.

There are some significant details many people outside of those states may not understand. In South Carolina, the moment Gov. Henry McMaster inked the bill, the law took effect, according to The Post and Courier.

Meanwhile, when Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry signed Senate Bill 1 the countdown started. This bill becomes law appropriately on July 4.

As if to underscore my long-standing observation that “elections matter,” Landry told reporters, “I promised the folks of Louisiana that I would champion Constitutional Carry into law, and within two months, I have honored that commitment.”

With the double whammy of two more southern states joining the Constitutional Carry ranks, the nation is noticeably tilting away from the gun control philosophy. There are 21 holdouts at this writing, including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, New Mexico, Illinois, Washington, Oregon, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Michigan, Rhode Island and Virginia.

Here’s a prediction: Watch the gun control crowd point fingers of blame at these laws as big city body counts continue, even though those cities — typically governed by liberal mayors and councils with soft-on-crime policies — have been responsible for the high number of homicides long before Constitutional Carry came along. And they know it.