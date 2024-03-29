Empty Your Pockets

Class is in session. Something I learned long ago, and have occasionally had to remind myself of, is the importance of cleaning your primer pockets before you start reloading batches of brass.

Over the years, especially when reloading straight-wall handgun cartridges, I’ve been unpleasantly surprised when a fresh primer does not glide completely into the primer pocket. Much of the time, the cause of a poorly-seated primer is the presence of even a teensy bit of crud in the primer pocket.

For people who reload on a progressive, I suggest cleaning the primer pocket of every empty case at least every other loading. This may take some time, but the reward is not having high primers, which can actually jam up a revolver because once they hit the rear wall of your cylinder window, they can jam up the works. What happens next is having to remove the cylinder from a single-action or swinging the cylinder of a double-action out so the offending cartridge(s) can be removed.

Recently, I was running small batches of .45 Colt and .41 Magnum cases through the reloading process, and after resizing each empty, not only did I check the trim length (1.280 inches for the .41 Magnum and 1.275 inches for the .45 Colt), but I made darned certain to clean the primer pocket. This is the one tiny detail a lot of people overlook, and at some point, it could really mess you up. Improperly seated primers can not only hang up a revolver, but they can also be a pain in the neck when shooting an autoloader.