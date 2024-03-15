A Gripping Experience: Part 2

Last week, I mentioned Eagle Grips’ proprietary grip checkering pattern on sets of Kirinite sixgun grips for Colt, Ruger and other single actions. A recent experience on the range convinced me why this unique checkering — dubbed the Reactive surface on a Gunfighter grip platform — is so popular among Cowboy shooters.

I’m not a Cowboy shooter. I’ve never been a member of S.A.S.S. (Single Action Shooting Society). Still, I frequently pack a single-action sixgun because it’s fast, reliable and — when I’m having a good day — pretty accurate with my .45 Colt handloads. I run a 250-grain LRNFP bullet ahead of 6.9 grains of HP-38 with good results, which is a nice load that doesn’t punish my hand.

What I found about this “Reactive” grip surface, featuring a modified checkering which seems flattened on top, is that it doesn’t slide around in one’s hand during recoil. Eagle President Raj Singh spent a lot of time developing this surface, and I’ve never seen or felt anything like it anywhere else.

When we recently chatted on the phone, I recounted how I’d slapped a set of his grips onto a Ruger New Vaquero and headed to the range. This was a crummy day; it was chilly and damp, and I really wasn’t shooting that well. But I did get carried away when I discovered how firmly my revolver stayed put, even in wet hands.