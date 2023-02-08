New Products Gun, Gear,
Small Break-In Kit
Craft Holsters
Streamlight Inc. has launched the 2,000-lumen ProTac 2.0, a rechargeable handheld tactical light offering extreme brightness and long run times. This latest addition to the ProTac series of tactical handheld lights gives first responders, outdoor enthusiasts, technicians and other users an ideal light for everyday use. The ProTac 2.0 is 6.10″ in length and weighs 8.25 oz. and comes with one SL-B50 rechargeable battery. MSRP: $195. For more info: (800) 523-7488, Streamlight.com
Maxim 9 Airsoft Pistol
SilencerCo/KRYTAC
SilencerCo announces an airsoft version of their iconic Maxim 9 integrally suppressed pistol will be released by KRYTAC. The Maxim 9 Airsoft Pistol is constructed of a reinforced polymer frame with an anodized aluminum slide and baffles. It is also micro-dot optics ready. The Maxim 9 Airsoft can be fired in semi-auto or full-auto. Available as a green gas or CO2 powered gas blowback pistol. MSRP: $220. For more info: Krytac.com
Verdigre Collection
Code of Silence
Code of Silence announces the release of its Verdigre Collection of hunting clothing. The series gives hunters an edge with the camouflage design on their pants, hoodie, glove and cap. Made of fleece/wool, the Verdigre line offers breathability during activity and warmth during colder hunts. It’s also silent. MSRP: $140 for the hoodie; $130 for the pants. For more info: (308) 249-7561, CodeOfSilence.com
Pivot
Trailblazer Firearms
The Pivot from Trailblazer Firearms is a semi-automatic 9mm ultracompact folding rifle. Patented technology allows the Pivot Rifle to collapse in a unique way, maximizing portability when folded and function when unfolded. It is 20.9″ long (folded) with a full 16″ threaded barrel plus extendable stock. The Pivot uses GLOCK-compatible magazines. MSRP: $1,795. For more info: (888) 647-3647, TrailBlazerFirearms
Ranger Series Rifle Suppressors
Advanced Armament Company
AAC’s Ranger Series Rifle Suppressors were developed for AR-15 and AR-10 platform rifles. The Ranger 5 and Ranger 7 have a compact design and reduced weight to deliver reliable performance for tactical or sporting applications. Made of Inconel 718 high-strength nickel alloy and 17-4 H900 stainless steel, the Ranger series can withstand harsh conditions and high-volume operation. MSRP: $899.99 for both. For more info: (800) 581-1610, Advanced-Armament.com
RF750 E-Bike
Rogue Ridge
Rogue Ridge’s RF750 E-Bike is equipped with a 750-watt motor and 13 amp hour battery. It can handle long rides with plenty of power to blast up steep hills. The e-bike has a range of up to 35 miles, a charge time of just 2.5 hours and its fat tires easily tackle any terrain. The RF750’s aluminum folding hardtail frame weighs 55 lbs. and is load-rated for 300 lbs. MSRP: $3,499.99 to $3,599.99. For more info: (844) 471-4868, RogueRidge.com
Divided Ammo Crate
MTM Case-Gard
The Divided Ammo Crate from MTM Case-Gard is a modular storage solution with a spacious interior divided into four compartments separated by three removable partitions. The modular partition construction allows for custom storage to fit multiple items like ammo boxes, magazines and cleaning supplies. MSRP: $27.98. For more info: (800) 543-0548, MTMCase-Gard.com
A/T Mid Boot
5.11 Tactical
The A/T Mid Boot utilizes 5.11 Tactical’s A.T.L.A.S. technology to distribute weight, improve stability and return energy for all-day support, performance and comfort. Now offered in a new coyote color, this customer-favorite features a 3D-molded TPR toe and heel for protection, a welded-mesh upper and a high traction outsole. The A/T Mid Boot is part of the company’s expanded lineup of footwear. MSRP: $150. For more info: (866) 451-1726, 5.11Tactical.com
Adjustable Target/ Tactical Rear Sight for the Colt 2020 Python and Anaconda
Wilson Combat
Wilson Combat’s Adjustable Target/Tactical Rear Sight for the Colt 2020 Python and Anaconda is a rugged, fully adjustable replacement rear sight of hardened chromoly steel. The sight has an improved sight picture, reliable adjustments and a superior fit to your revolver’s frame. The USA-made, heavy duty sight can make a great gun even better and allows for easy adjustment in the field. MSRP: $109.95. For more info: (800) 955-4856, ShopWilsonCombat.com
Two-Man Tree Stand Replacement Seat
ThermaSeat
ThermaSeat’s Two-Man Tree Stand Replacement Seat now features a folded design to make carrying and installing even easier. Available in two different thicknesses, these stealthy seats feature Silentouch fabric in Mossy Oak or Realtree camo. They’re constructed of Softek closed-cell foam to repel water and provide freeze-proof protection in any conditions. MSRP: $84 to $89. For more info: (603) 784-5671, ThermaSeat.com
Vault Blind Bag
ALPS OutdoorZ
ALPS OutdoorZ’s Vault Blind Bag, is the ultimate “workstation” for serious waterfowlers. The technical pack was developed for hunters pursuing birds in flooded timber and wet blind environments. Inside the bag’s main compartment are zippered and elastic storage pockets for stowing motorized decoy wings and accessories. MSRP: $229.99. For more info: (800) 344-2577, AlpsOutdoorZ.com
ProTac 2.0
Streamlight Inc.
Skull System
Full Range Hanging Systems
Constructed of strong, durable steel, the Skull System from Full Range Hanging Systems features four points of contact to the skull for the most secure attachment when displaying your trophy. It offers a wide range of motion to achieve the right angle for showcasing the skull in any space. MSRP: $65. For more info: FullRangeSystems.com