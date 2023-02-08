EXCLUSIVES: ULTIMATE CCW UPGRADE

New Products Gun, Gear,
Holsters April 2023 Issue

Guns and the gear to carry and outfit them.
Check out 2023’s latest.
Written By GUNS Staff
2023
1

Small Break-In Kit

Craft Holsters

Streamlight Inc. has launched the 2,000-lumen ProTac 2.0, a rechargeable handheld tactical light offering extreme brightness and long run times. This latest addition to the ProTac series of tactical handheld lights gives first responders, outdoor enthusiasts, technicians and other users an ideal light for everyday use. The ProTac 2.0 is 6.10″ in length and weighs 8.25 oz. and comes with one SL-B50 rechargeable battery. MSRP: $195. For more info: (800) 523-7488, Streamlight.com

Maxim 9 Airsoft Pistol

SilencerCo/KRYTAC

SilencerCo announces an airsoft version of their iconic Maxim 9 integrally suppressed pistol will be released by KRYTAC. The Maxim 9 Airsoft Pistol is constructed of a reinforced polymer frame with an anodized aluminum slide and baffles. It is also micro-dot optics ready. The Maxim 9 Airsoft can be fired in semi-auto or full-auto. Available as a green gas or CO2 powered gas blowback pistol. MSRP: $220. For more info: Krytac.com

Verdigre Collection

Code of Silence

Code of Silence announces the release of its Verdigre Collection of hunting clothing. The series gives hunters an edge with the camouflage design on their pants, hoodie, glove and cap. Made of fleece/wool, the Verdigre line offers breathability during activity and warmth during colder hunts. It’s also silent. MSRP: $140 for the hoodie; $130 for the pants. For more info: (308) 249-7561, CodeOfSilence.com

Pivot

Trailblazer Firearms

The Pivot from Trailblazer Firearms is a semi-automatic 9mm ultracompact folding rifle. Patented technology allows the Pivot Rifle to collapse in a unique way, maximizing portability when folded and function when unfolded. It is 20.9″ long (folded) with a full 16″ threaded barrel plus extendable stock. The Pivot uses GLOCK-compatible magazines. MSRP: $1,795. For more info: (888) 647-3647, TrailBlazerFirearms

Ranger Series Rifle Suppressors

Advanced Armament Company

AAC’s Ranger Series Rifle Suppressors were developed for AR-15 and AR-10 platform rifles. The Ranger 5 and Ranger 7 have a compact design and reduced weight to deliver reliable performance for tactical or sporting applications. Made of Inconel 718 high-strength nickel alloy and 17-4 H900 stainless steel, the Ranger series can withstand harsh conditions and high-volume operation. MSRP: $899.99 for both. For more info: (800) 581-1610, Advanced-Armament.com

RF750 E-Bike

Rogue Ridge

Rogue Ridge’s RF750 E-Bike is equipped with a 750-watt motor and 13 amp hour battery. It can handle long rides with plenty of power to blast up steep hills. The e-bike has a range of up to 35 miles, a charge time of just 2.5 hours and its fat tires easily tackle any terrain. The RF750’s aluminum folding hardtail frame weighs 55 lbs. and is load-rated for 300 lbs. MSRP: $3,499.99 to $3,599.99. For more info: (844) 471-4868, RogueRidge.com

Divided Ammo Crate

MTM Case-Gard

The Divided Ammo Crate from MTM Case-Gard is a modular storage solution with a spacious interior divided into four compartments separated by three removable partitions. The modular partition construction allows for custom storage to fit multiple items like ammo boxes, magazines and cleaning supplies. MSRP: $27.98. For more info: (800) 543-0548, MTMCase-Gard.com

A/T Mid Boot

5.11 Tactical

The A/T Mid Boot utilizes 5.11 Tactical’s A.T.L.A.S. technology to distribute weight, improve stability and return energy for all-day support, performance and comfort. Now offered in a new coyote color, this customer-favorite features a 3D-molded TPR toe and heel for protection, a welded-mesh upper and a high traction outsole. The A/T Mid Boot is part of the company’s expanded lineup of footwear. MSRP: $150. For more info: (866) 451-1726, 5.11Tactical.com

Adjustable Target/ Tactical Rear Sight for the Colt 2020 Python and Anaconda

Wilson Combat

Wilson Combat’s Adjustable Target/Tactical Rear Sight for the Colt 2020 Python and Anaconda is a rugged, fully adjustable replacement rear sight of hardened chromoly steel. The sight has an improved sight picture, reliable adjustments and a superior fit to your revolver’s frame. The USA-made, heavy duty sight can make a great gun even better and allows for easy adjustment in the field. MSRP: $109.95. For more info: (800) 955-4856, ShopWilsonCombat.com 

Two-Man Tree Stand Replacement Seat

ThermaSeat

ThermaSeat’s Two-Man Tree Stand Replacement Seat now features a folded design to make carrying and installing even easier. Available in two different thicknesses, these stealthy seats feature Silentouch fabric in Mossy Oak or Realtree camo. They’re constructed of Softek closed-cell foam to repel water and provide freeze-proof protection in any conditions. MSRP: $84 to $89. For more info: (603) 784-5671, ThermaSeat.com

Vault Blind Bag

ALPS OutdoorZ

ALPS OutdoorZ’s Vault Blind Bag, is the ultimate “workstation” for serious waterfowlers. The technical pack was developed for hunters pursuing birds in flooded timber and wet blind environments. Inside the bag’s main compartment are zippered and elastic storage pockets for stowing motorized decoy wings and accessories. MSRP: $229.99. For more info: (800) 344-2577, AlpsOutdoorZ.com

ProTac 2.0

Streamlight Inc.

Streamlight Inc. has launched the 2,000-
lumen ProTac 2.0, a rechargeable handheld tactical light offering extreme brightness and long run times. This latest addition to the ProTac series of tactical handheld lights gives first responders, outdoor enthusiasts, technicians and other users an ideal light for everyday use. The ProTac 2.0 is 6.10″ in length and weighs 8.25 oz. and comes with one SL-B50 rechargeable battery. MSRP: $195. For more info: (800) 523-7488, Streamlight.com

Skull System

Full Range Hanging Systems

Constructed of strong, durable steel, the Skull System from Full Range Hanging Systems features four points of contact to the skull for the most secure attachment when displaying your trophy. It offers a wide range of motion to achieve the right angle for showcasing the skull in any space. MSRP: $65. For more info: FullRangeSystems.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine April 2023 Issue Now!

RELATED ARTICLES

NWTF 50th Anniversary Collectible Firearms Set From SK Customs
NWTF 50th...
SK Guns, the nation’s only limited-edition, series-driven production manufacturer, is thrilled to showcase a new collectible firearm set to celebrate the...
Read Full Article
New Products...
Guns and the gear to carry and outfit them. Check out 2023’s latest.
Read Full Article
hornady dual-lid lock box
Hornady Dual-Lid...
With the Hornady Dual-Lid Lock Box, you can keep two handguns secure or store ammo safely and separately from your firearm in one space-saving,...
Read Full Article
2023
1

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Photo of Joe Biden, Xi Jinping and Chinese ballon with the text
How to Shoot...
The Gun Cranks discuss the feasibility of spy balloon defense using their handguns, shotguns and rifles. Will the manliest of all rifles, the .50 caliber,...
Read Full Article
NWTF 50th Anniversary Collectible Firearms Set From SK Customs
NWTF 50th...

SK Guns, the nation’s only limited-edition, series-driven production manufacturer, is thrilled to showcase a new collectible firearm set to celebrate the...

Read Full Article
New Products...
Guns and the gear to carry and outfit them. Check out 2023’s latest.
Read Full Article