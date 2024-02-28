New Products Gun, Gear,
Holsters April 2024 Issue
Guns and the gear to carry and outfit them.
Check out 2024’s latest.
Holsters for Staccato C2 and CS Pistols
CrossBreed Holsters
The Staccato CS and C2 represent the latest evolution of the 2011 pistol platform, itself a modernization of the classic John Browning 1911. These pistols are noted for reliability, easy shooting and accuracy. CrossBreed Holsters for Staccato C2 and CS Pistols include the SuperTuck, all-Kydex Rogue, SnapSlide OWB, DropSlide OWB and SuperSlide OWB. MSRP: From $77.95. For more info: (888) 732-5011, CrossBreedHolsters.com
BT3 Predator HP 65C Rifle
Rock River Arms
Rock River Arms introduces the BT3 Predator HP 6.5C Rifle chambered in 6.5 Creedmoor. The BT3 performs exceptionally whether in competitive shooting or taking down varmints. Weighing 9.6 lbs., it has Rock River Arms’ billet aluminum upper and lower receiver set and incorporates a precision-machined, match-grade stainless steel 24″ barrel with 1:8 twist rifling. Other features include an RRA operator brake, low profile gas block, RRA 2-stage trigger, RRA lightweight free-float rail and Hogue rubber pistol grip. MSRP: $2,095. For more info: (866) 980-7625, RockRiverArms.com
Wedge XT
Streamlight, Inc.
Streamlight’s USB-C rechargeable Wedge XT delivers up to 500 lumens for two hours on high. Measuring 4.25″, the light features a flat, low-profile design to allow concealed carry in either pocket. There’s a tactical push-button tail switch for one-handed use of the light’s momentary or constant-on controls. Weighing 2.62 oz. (with battery), the Wedge XT is made from anodized aluminum. The lens is polycarbonate. IPX7-rated for waterproof operation, it is impact-resistance tested to one meter. MSRP: $155. For more info: (800) 523-7488, Streamlight.com
M&P22 MAGNUM
Smith & Wesson
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. announces the release of the M&P22 MAGNUM pistol chambered in 22 WMR. This addition to the M&P series brings more capacity, reliability and features. Its internal hammer-fired design, paired with the TEMPO gas-operated barrel system, keeps components locked in place until the bullet passes the gas port. With a 30-round capacity, the full-size polymer frame M&P22 MAGNUM ships with two mags so there’s less time reloading and more time for training. MSRP: $649. For more info: (413) 781-8300, Smith-Wesson.com
Sunset Series Stockman
American Buffalo Knife and Tool Co.
American Buffalo is expanding its line of Roper Knives with the Sunset Series Stockman. The all-purpose, vintage stockman-style knife sports a 1065 carbon steel blade with brass liners. Measuring 4″ when closed, the Sunset Series Stockman is finished with a Western stylized acrylic handle. MSRP: $31.99. For more info: (423) 337-7423, ABKT.com
Long-Action Calibers To Modern Hunting Rifle Line
Christensen Arms
Christensen Arms announces the addition of Long-Action Calibers To Modern Hunting Rifle Line. The Modern Hunting Rifle is built on an aluminum mini-chassis with V-block bedding. It provides the accuracy of a chassis rifle and the ergonomics of a hunting rifle, all while offering modularity. The MHR also includes drop-box magazine conversion kits for both short- and long-action calibers. Chambering options include: .300 Win Mag, .300 PRC, 7mm PRC and 7mm Rem Mag. MSRP starting at: $3,499.99. For more info: (435) 633-4667, ChristensenArms.com
50AH 12V LiFePO4 Deep Cycle Battery
NORSK Lithium
NORSK Lithium introduces the 50AH 12V LiFePO4 Deep Cycle Battery with Thermal Core Heating Technology. Light and compact, the battery is a solution for today’s kayak anglers who take to the water in small, personal watercrafts. With a voltage range of 10-14.6V and weighing just under 14 lbs., the 50AH 12V will power trolling motors, forward-facing sonar and more for a long time. MSRP: $679.99. For more info: (831) 232-9063, NorskLithium.com
FLEX-S
SPYPOINT
The FLEX-S trail camera from SPYPOINT delivers the same performance as the original FLEX but with the benefit of a solar panel charging an internal lithium battery. This keeps the camera working longer. The FLEX-S also offers users Instant Mode operation that allows an immediate photo or video preview from the camera. MSRP: $189.99. For more info: (888) 779-7646, SPYPOINT.com
Disrupter Electronic Ear Buds
Walker’s
Walker’s pair of Disrupter Electronic Ear Buds provides reliable noise protection and sound quality required at the range to the backcountry. It cancels dangerous-level noises, enhances desired environmental sounds and delivers superior audio from cell phones, tablets and other devices through Bluetooth connectivity. The ear buds feature Forward Focus Mode, 360° Directional Sound, Active Noise Cancellation and Rapid Impulse Cancellation. MSRP: $249.99. For more info: (877) 269-8490, WalkersGameEar.com
Shield Bino Harness
ALPS OutdoorZ
The Shield Bino Harness protects expensive optics from weather and environmental hazards and ensures quiet operation. It uses ALPS OutdoorZ’s DEADQUIET layered fabric with a fleece exterior that deadens the sound of contact with hands, brush and other clothing. The inside layer is suede, offering high-wear resistance as well as silent retrieval and replacement of binoculars. MSRP: From $49.99. For more info: (800) 344-2577, AlpsMountaineering.com
G125 Concealed Carry Bike Bag
FALCO Holsters
FALCO Holsters’ G125 Concealed Carry Bike Bag attaches to a bike’s frame. Crafted from ballistic nylon, it’s ideal for concealed carry of micro, subcompact, compact and full-size handguns while cycling. The bag gives no indication there is a pistol or revolver inside. Aside from a firearm, backup gun, or extra magazines, it also carries wallets, passports, keys, or phones. MSRP: $79.95. For more info: (800) 490-7147, FalcoHolsters.com
Veracity PH 4-20x50
Burris Optics
Burris Optics’ Veracity PH 4-20×50 rifle optic features the PEK (Programmable Elevation Knob) system, a Heads-Up Display (HUD) and Bluetooth connectivity for uploading ballistic data from the BurrisConnect Mobile App. The system allows the shooter to achieve precise shot placement. It provides a fast and accurate dialing, eliminating time lost fumbling with dope cards and data sheets. MSRP: $1,199. For more info: (888) 440-0244, BurrisOptics.com
Lightweight Tech Hoodie
WHITEWATER Fishing
WHITEWATER Fishing’s Lightweight Tech Hoodie keeps anglers dry, protected from solar radiation and smelling fresh. The hoodie, as well as their Long-Sleeve Tech Shirt, uses a 100% polyester interlock fabric for next-to-skin comfort while wicking perspiration to keep you dry. UPF 30 provides both UVA and UVB skin protection to block over 96% of ultraviolet radiation. An antimicrobial treatment controls and prevents odors. MSRP: $34.99 for the hoodie; $29.99 for the shirt. For more info: WhitewaterFish.com