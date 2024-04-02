New Products Gun, Gear, Holsters May 2024 Issue
Royal Guard 2.0 IWB for Staccato C2
Galco Gunleather
Constructed of premium horsehide, Galco’s Royal Guard 2.0 IWB for Staccato C2 has the rough side of the leather out for stability in the pants. The smooth side of the leather lies against the handgun for a slicker draw feel. The Royal Guard 2.0 is offered for right-hand draw and in a two-tone color scheme. MSRP: $209. For more info: (800) 874-2526, GalcoGunleather.com
BT3 Operator ETR Carbine
Rock River Arms
The BT3 Operator ETR Carbine is Rock River Arms’ new .308 rifle equipped with a 16″ chrome-lined barrel and a 1:10 twist rate. The chrome lining makes it durable and corrosion-resistant. Weighing 8.2 lbs., the BT3 Operator in .308 / 7.62X51mm NATO Chamber incorporates the following to enhance performance and user experience: the RRA Two Stage Ultra Match Trigger; RRA 6-Position NSP-2 Car Stock; RRA 13″ Lightweight Free Float Rail and more. MSRP: $1,970. For more info: (866) 980-7625, RockRiverArms.com
Chillski
Mammoth Coolers
Mammoth Coolers offers a variety of functional drinkware to keep beverages chilled on the go. The Chillski accommodates most standard 12-oz. packaged beverages and keeps them cold 10 times longer than typical can holders, thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation. MSRP: From $11.99. For more info: (816) 295-6321, MammothCooler.com
TA30C Tactical Flashlight
NEXTORCH Industries
NEXTORCH introduces the TA30C Tactical Flashlight with patented one-step-strobe technology. A powerful 1,600-lumen high mode can be activated with a half press of the tail switch for searching and identification of potential threats. A full press activates the strobe to disorient and suppress an intruder or attacker. This flashlight can cast its beam up to 328 yards. It comes with one 18650 Li-ion battery and can also be used with two CR123A Li-ion batteries. MSRP: $98.99. For more info: (206) 762-4500, NEXTORCH.com
VFT Target Arrow
Victory Archery
Victory Archery upholds the industry standard for quality target arrows with the VFT Target Arrow. The stand-diameter shafts are of 100% carbon fiber with uniform concentricity for durability and consistency. Available in Elite (in photo), Gamer and Sport models, VFT arrows have a straightness tolerance of ±.001″, ±.003″ and ±.006″ respectively. Offered in in 350, 400, 500 and 600 spines, the arrows come equipped with pin bushings and pin nocks. MSRP: $159.99 for the Elite. For more info: (866) 934-6565, VictoryArchery.com
Eagle Shoulder Holster Rig
Craft Holsters
The Eagle Shoulder Holster Rig from Craft Holsters offers a personal fit. Adjustable in every direction, this rig caters to individual body types. The Italian leather exudes quality and style while protecting your firearm. The holster rig consists of the main shoulder part (molded on the exact replica of the selected firearm for a glove-like fit), cross-body shoulder harness, double-magazine pouch and belt tie-down straps. MSRP: $175. For more info: (855) 844-5400, CraftHolsters.com
Klondike Lockback
American Buffalo Knife and Tool Co.
American Buffalo Knife and Tool Co. is adding the Klondike Lockback to its line of Roper Knives. This old Western traditional lockback knife has a 3.25″ 1065 carbon steel blade with brass liners. Measuring 3.75″ when closed, the Klondike features a red saddle wood handle and stainless-steel bolster. Comes with a pocket clip. MSRP: $35.99. For more info: (423) 337-7423, ABKT.com
Waterless Wash and Wax
SRD20
SRD20’s Waterless Wash and Wax makes boat detailing a snap — no hose or bucket needed. A powerful, cutting-edge ceramic formula designed for boats and personal watercraft (PWC), it cleans and protects gelcoat, windows, plastic, paint and metal surfaces fast, removing dirt and grime while leaving behind a protective ceramic layer. It’s environmentally safe too. Just spray on, wipe off and buff dry using a microfiber cloth. MSRP: $29.99 for 16-oz. spray bottle. For more info: (337) 347-5675, SRD20.com
Bear OPS AC-1900 Bold Action
Bear & Son Cutlery
The Bear OPS Mini Rancor IX features a 2.30″ drop point made of D2 tool steel, a blade material noted for its durability and edge retention. The pocketknife is available in a tan or green Zytel handle model, each with pronounced jimping, ambidextrous thumb studs, and a slide lock mechanism. MSRP: About $90. For more info: (256) 435-2227, BearAndSonCutlery.com
DoveDOT Red Dot Mounting Plate Kit
Dove Adaptive Mounting Solutions
The DoveDOT Red Dot Mounting Plate Kit is a simple and convenient way of installing an RMSc footprint red dot optic onto pistol slides without a dedicated optics cut. Most models of Dove Adaptive Mounting Solutions’ DoveDOTs are compatible with subcompact, compact and full-size firearms. Kit includes red dot mounting plate with yellow-on-yellow Tritium front sight by Night Fision. It’s easy to install; no machining required. MSRP: $109.99. For more info: DoveMounts.com
Wax Sticks
Nose Jammer
Try Nose Jammer Wax Sticks to jam any creature this hunting season. Designed to overwhelm the sense of smell of big game animals and predators such as elk, whitetail, pronghorn, hogs and coyotes, they won’t see you coming with Nose Jammer. The formula contains Vanillin and other natural aromatic compounds. MSRP: $12.99 for the Rub On Wax Stick. For more info: (507) 452-9202, NoseJammer.com
Drinkware Line
Mission First Tactical
Mission First Tactical has expanded its Drinkware Line to include 32-oz. bottles as well as cool new designs for the 16-oz. bottles and 12-oz. can coolers. The bottles and can coolers keep your drink hot for up to four hours or cold for nine hours. They will not retain odor or taste, are BPA and toxin free and made of 18/8 stainless steel. MSRP: $44.95 and $29.95 for 32-oz. and 16-oz. bottles, respectively; $24.95 for 12-oz. can coolers. For more info: (267) 704-0001, MissionFirstTactical.com
Wood Duck Decoy
Cupped Waterfowl
Cupped Waterfowl expands its offering of lifelike waterfowl decoys with quality yet affordable six-packs. The hand-painted, life-size Wood Duck Decoy comes with four drakes, in two different postures, and two hens. MSRP: $74.99. For more info: (844) 471-4868, Cupped.com
Cushion Soft IWB Holster
Tagua Gunleather
The Cushion Soft IWB Holster from Tagua Gunleather allows you to comfortably carry a concealed firearm. Handcrafted with premium leather, the Cushion Soft IWB is the softest holster on the market. The open-top design makes for easy access and quick drawing as well as reliable retention. A strong steel clip ensures the holster stays in place. MSRP: $47.99. For more info: (866) 638-2482, TaguaGunleather.com