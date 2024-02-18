Details

Carbon steel also plays a big role in the STK100. The slide is Parkerized carbon steel and has replaceable sights. It also comes completely set-up for red dot sight installation. Now might be a good time to explain this gun didn’t re-invent the wheel when it comes to some of the basic elements, so accessories like triggers, sights and such from the likes of APEX, Lone Wolf and others geared toward the GLOCK will fit the STK100. That’s both convenient and smart as it opens a huge after-market accessory world to any STK100 owner — immediately.

The aluminum frame also adds stability to the gun that differs quite a bit from most polymer guns. Polymer guns usually have a metal insert of some sort with rails for the slide to run on. In some designs, however, the cross-pins holding action parts in place are secured through the polymer frame. When firing, the frame flexes and while this can help soften recoil it can also affect the relationship of parts. Consequently it’s not uncommon for a stock trigger on a polymer frame gun to be soft, gritty, long or otherwise not as good as you might like it to be. Check YouTube to see the slow-motion video of the process and prepare to be astounded to see the degree of frame flex possible when some poly guns are fired. Sorta’ reminds me of a horse quivering its skin to scare biting flies off.

The aluminum alloy frame of the STK100, however, keeps action parts in rigid alignment offering a more consistent trigger pull. Right out of the box the trigger on my test gun measured 4 lbs., 6 oz. with a firm consistency usually associated with metal-framed guns like 1911s, Hi-Powers and others. Keep in mind too, the many after-market action parts available will allow you to easily change the trigger system to something meeting your specific needs or expectations. Plus, the alloy frame will keep the trigger as consistent as death and taxes.

Martin told me the STK100 concept came from the need for a new issue police handgun in the Philippines, Armscor’s home country. Martin said he wanted a gun that could run 20,000 rounds and still be able to withstand the rigors of a hard life in the field. The aluminum alloy frame plays a significant role in meeting the job description.

“We essentially took the aluminum frame concept, then grew the pistol around that,” explained Martin.

I think the result is clearly a rough-duty field pistol standing up handily to anything a sport or “civilian” shooter could ever toss at it.