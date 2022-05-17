About This Whole Defensive Firearms Thing …

We in the gun fraternity constantly discuss what the best self-defense handguns may be. “Firepower!” “Stopping power!” “Shootability!”

Those are all real factors and real concerns … but they’re not the only such concerns, nor are they the prevalent concerns within what the Courts and Logic alike call, “The Totality of the Circumstances.”

What’s the best defense gun? The real answer is, “The one you have with you.”

Many years ago, I was at a gun writers’ conference at a host hotel, and a bunch of us were lounging out by the pool. The topic of “the best defensive handgun” came up. “High capacity 9mm,” said one guy. “1911 .45,” said another, confidently. Someone — it might just have been Evan Marshall — was then smart enough to ask, “Well, what are all of you carrying right now?” A sheepish silence descended.

It turned out Detroit street cop Evan Marshall had a Smith & Wesson Bodyguard Airweight .38 Special in a belly band under his swim trunks, the only garment he had on, I had a service pistol inside the waistband of my shorts covered by an open front Columbia-type shirt and everybody else was suitably garbed for poolside with swim trunks and no hardware at all.

Someone benevolently changed the subject before anyone was more embarrassed than they already were.