The Loads

Starting with .38 Special, we have a heavy load for magnum-sized guns only. It’s based off of Elmer Keith’s famous load using the 358429 over a stiff charge of 2400. With this bullet, we’re going to use 13 grains of Alliant 2400. Velocity is over 1,250 FPS from my 6.5″ old model Blackhawk revolver.

It shoots 1″ groups at 25 yards on my good days. I would have no qualms taking deer-sized game with this load. Out of my Marlin 1894C, velocities crank up to over 1,600 FPS.

The .357 Magnum does well with 14.5 grains of 2400, breaking 1,400 FPS with the same accuracy as the .38 Special. Out of the Marlin 1894C, it jumps up to over 1,800 FPS and is extremely accurate.

Out of my Ruger .357 Maximum, loaded over 20.5 grains of 4227, I get 1,630 FPS. My TC Contender carbine launches them at 2,000 FPS with all the accuracy you could want!

The .35 Remington is a favorite of mine because of its efficiency and my love for Marlin lever guns. Loaded with 38 grains of H335, we can get almost 2,400 FPS. That’s smokin’! Loaded with HP slugs, it is a devastating deer hammer.

The .358 Winchester does even better. With 47 grains of H335, velocity is over 2,600 FPS, with no leading. Pretty cool, huh?

As you can see, this one mold feeds all these calibers without missing a beat. I sure don’t feel cheated shooting these loads. Far from it! I’m feeling the satisfaction and excitement of being self-sufficient plus you’ll save yourself some money doing it yourself.

I know I’ve excluded the .356 Winchester and .35 Whelen, as great as they are. Maybe we’ll cover them on another day? However, with this mold and my lead and powder, I have an unlimited source of available ammunition. The .35 caliber cartridges really bring out the effectiveness of cast-bullet cartridges.