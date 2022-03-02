Do-It-Yourself

If you can’t find someone, become a candidate yourself; start putting together a platform, campaign committee and start raising money. Last month, this column warned readers about a group called the “National Democratic Training Committee,” which makes it clear they want to put far-left candidates into every level of politics, from school boards and town councils to county commissions and state legislatures. These people are serious.

Your job, your responsibility, is to pay attention now to anyone planning to run for office this fall. Get involved in your local precinct caucus. Pay attention to what your neighbors are saying and if gun rights versus gun control comes up, be there to keep everybody honest and correct any lies about guns.

The U.S. Supreme Court will soon hand down a ruling on a right-to-carry case challenging New York’s Draconian carry permit law. This column listened to the oral arguments back in November when attorney Paul Clement stressed to the nine justices no American should ever have to show a special need in order to exercise a constitutionally enumerated right to carry a firearm in public for personal protection. It was a powerful testimony on behalf of the right to keep and bear arms.

If Clement can make this argument before the Supreme Court, you can certainly make your case at a precinct committee meeting, at a local city council session or to a candidate who wants your vote.

As campaigns warm up, find out when there will be a meet-and-greet in your area. Attend these meetings and be prepared to ask specific questions. You’re not there to debate or start a fight, you’re there to question these people because they work for you, not the other way around.

Be prepared to ask these questions: “If you continually vote against my rights, who speaks for me? If you want to ban a type of firearm, why do you insist you support the Second Amendment? Why should I vote for you?”

Be sure to have a companion who can record or video the meeting, especially if you’re participating. Get it on record. Be polite and behave yourself in the process.