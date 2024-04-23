Confront The Lies

Corrupt Business

About the time of this hearing, writing for Business Insider, veteran journalist Laura Italiano complained in an “analysis” piece about the organization’s outreach efforts to youngsters. Her assertion: “No American is too young to join in their absolutist defense of the Second Amendment.” The article was posted at the end of the second week of testimony in New York State’s “corruption trial” in a Manhattan courtroom that targeted “lavish spending” by then-Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre and other NRA officials.

Italiano apparently wanted to smear the entire organization because of the then-alleged financial misdeeds of some of its leaders. LaPierre is gone, but the NRA was not destroyed, despite the best efforts of New York anti-gun Attorney General Letitia James and her team.

Italiano didn’t like NRA’s “What the Second Amendment Means To You” youth essay contest for children in grades K-12. Her real beef was this annual contest “encourages children to engage in ‘scholarly research on the Second Amendment as well as reflect on how the Second Amendment and other Constitutional rights affect their daily lives.’”

What’s wrong with kids learning about their Constitutional rights? Every public school in the country should provide this sort of instruction. It’s important for young Americans to know about rights secured and protected by the First, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth and other amendments, as well as the Second Amendment. They are rights, not privileges, and, yes, it is okay to be “absolutist” about protecting your rights.

Italiano’s “analysis” was a symptom of a broader effort to malign, discredit, demonize and defame not just the NRA, but gun owners in general and the Second Amendment itself. Anti-gunners get away with it because too few gun owners try to correct them, and even when they do, the media often ignores it. My testimony in January wasn’t reported, even when I told the committee that since 2014, when Washington State gun laws started getting more restrictive, the number of homicides statewide had doubled. In Seattle — the state’s largest city, run by far-left Democrats — the number of murders had tripled.

The advantage I had was I wrote about it later. Everyone in the room knew what I do for a living and the head of the state’s largest gun control lobbying group was seated about 10 feet to my rear — she didn’t dare try to refute me.

If you want to make a dent in the gun prohibition movement’s armor, have the facts on your side and be willing to confront these fakers in public. When somebody spouts off at a community meeting about gun safety, it’s always fun to pull out your NRA instructor rating card and ask, “Do you have one of these? I teach firearms safety. Do you? Where does your group hold firearms safety classes, because I’d like to sit in. I might even volunteer to help.”