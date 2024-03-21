The Waiting Period Acid Test

Why Wait?

Why should law-abiding, peaceful American citizens be required to wait, three, seven or even 10 days to complete the purchase of a constitutionally protected implement? Really, it’s all a firearm really is, as perhaps most accurately defined by Alan Ladd in the classic western Shane. A gun, he told Jean Arthur, is “a tool, no better or worse than any other tool…. A gun is only as good or as bad as the man using it.”

And people have used other tools, from claw hammers to hatchets — for which there are no background checks — to murder fellow humans. Even the Isla Vista killer, the aforementioned Elliot Rodger, fatally stabbed/slashed his first three victims before hopping in his car to fatally shoot three other victims, using handguns he purchased legally in California. The mandatory waiting period and state-limited 10-round magazines didn’t stop him, a fact often and deliberately omitted in the gun control narrative.

Why should anyone be forced to wait around for more than a week to exercise a right? No journalist waits a week to write and publish a story. No community activist or politician waits a week to make a speech, or lead a march, or do whatever else they can to get the media’s attention.

Which brings us around to a dilemma that just might separate the good guys from the not-so-good guys when it comes voting in this year’s elections. C’mon, you knew this was coming — a reminder of your responsibility to vote.

Support for waiting periods — we’ve heard outlandish proposals for as much as a 30-day wait — should be considered an acid test, as they provide a good signal someone considers owning a gun to be a government-regulated privilege rather than a right.

When the NICS system was established, there was a 72-hour allowable delay included to allow for errors or missing information. But nowadays, with far better electronics and communications available, there should be absolutely no reason to expand the delay. Stretching the delay out to seven or 10 days appears designed primarily to inconvenience and discourage a would-be gun owner from fulfilling his/her right to keep and bear arms.

How important is this? Recent history suggests it is critically important to people living in cities hit by riots and rising crime, while the ranks of local police departments are shrinking. I’ve covered this phenomenon as a journalist, chatting with gun retailers from one corner of the country to the other, and all have similar stories to tell. From the violent outbreaks following the death of George Floyd to now, people are suddenly realizing all those gun controls they supported in the past are now preventing them from walking into a gun store and walking out with a legally purchased firearm. “Wait,” they demand to know. “Why should I have to WAIT?!”

Because you wanted this and so did the people you helped elect.