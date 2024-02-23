Cut to the Chase

Want to quickly separate the good guys from those who offer lip service? Attend a caucus meeting in your precinct and be willing to stick up for your Second Amendment rights.

You need to find out where these will be held. One good place to start is the bulletin boards at the local supermarket. Watch for a notice in your community newspaper. Look on neighborhood social media pages. This “activist thing” takes some work but you just might end up saving the day by preventing something stupid from happening.

If you have candidates’ nights at the local library or city hall, be there, and bring a friend. Last time I stopped by such an event at the local town hall, the first thing I noticed was a contingent of women wearing orange T-shirts from “Moms Demand Action.” They turn out in such numbers to intimidate candidates. Your bunch should be just as impressive, and better-behaved. When you catch someone telling a lie, call them on it pronto and have the facts to back it up.

Lie: The Second Amendment is there for the states to have a militia.

Truth: “Pardon me, but that’s simply not true, and three rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court since 2008 have said so. The Second Amendment protects an individual’s fundamental right to keep and bear arms, and it’s not about hunting.”

Lie: You need a license to drive. You need a license to catch a fish. You should need a license to own a gun.

Truth: “You evidently don’t know the difference between a right and a privilege. Driving is a privilege. Owning a firearm is a constitutionally protected right. You don’t have a right to catch a fish, and the license allows someone to catch fish. But having a gun is a right, and rights are special. You don’t need the government’s permission to exercise a right, and you don’t need to provide a reason to exercise the right.”

Lie: No “good guy with a gun” has ever stopped a mass shooting.

Truth: “There are several documented incidents involving legally armed citizens stopping a mass shooting. Elisha Dicken stopped a killer at the Greenwood Park shopping mall in Indiana in July 2022. Jack Wilson stopped a murderer who opened fire in a Texas church in December 2019 and the whole thing was live-streamed. There are many more examples.”