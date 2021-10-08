Serious Question Raised
Pew Research also found that “a majority of Republicans who don’t own a gun (57%) say they favor creating a federal government database to track all gun sales, while 30% of Republicans gun owners say the same.”
Pair these figures with those above and it raises a question: Should non-gun owners even have a say in how firearms are regulated? If you don’t play the game, why should you make the rules?
Look on social media and see what non-gun owners don’t know about firearms. Members of Congress have become infamous for saying remarkably stupid things about guns. Perhaps the zenith of stupidity came from Rep. Carolyn McCarthy (D-NY) several years ago when quizzed about barrel shroud by Tucker Carlson, then a correspondent with Fox News. When Carlson asked McCarthy in 2013 if she knew what a barrel shroud is, she admitted, “I actually don’t know what a barrel shroud is. I think it’s the shoulder thing that goes up.”