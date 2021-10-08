The overwhelming majority of gun owners in the United States—a whopping 82.7 percent—own handguns and an impressive 16 percent carry a defensive sidearm always, almost always or often.

These stats come from the 2021 National Firearms Survey Draft Report, prepared by William English, PhD, Georgetown University. This survey was conducted between Feb. 17 and March 23 of this year, by Centiment, a professional survey firm. It contains, wrote English, “what we believe is the largest sample of firearms owners every queried about their firearms ownership and firearms use in a scientific survey in the United States.”

Thousands of firearm owners (15,450) responded to the survey and proceeded through all of the questions, English noted in his text.

The survey found 31.1 percent of gun owners, “approximately 25.3 million adult Americans,” have used a gun in self-defense and a shot was never fired in a majority of those cases (81.9 percent). “Displaying a firearm or threatening to use a firearm…was sufficient,” the survey revealed.

This squares with reports in the National Rifle Association’s American Rifleman magazine and its “Armed Citizen” column over the years. Every year, there are “approximately 1.67 million defensive uses of firearms.”

Why is this important? Changing demographics of gun ownership in the U.S. just might be changing the narrative, if not the national attitude, about guns.

Source