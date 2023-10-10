In the Old Testament book of 1 Kings, the prophet Jeremiah relates an extraordinary tale. During the reign of the pagan King Ahab and his despicable wife Jezebel, the prophet Elijah had an epic showdown atop Mount Carmel with the false prophets of the idolatrous god Baal. At the end of the day, the Almighty Himself poured down fire that utterly consumed Elijah’s stone altar. In the aftermath, Elijah killed 850 of Baal’s prophets and proved without doubt who the one true God was.

Mount Carmel is actually a modest mountain range overlooking the Jezreel Valley in Israel. I’ve been there, and it is pretty epic. It is one of those holy spots that anchor the Jewish people to their land. When Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) needed a name for their new state-of-the-art modern combat rifle that projected a sort of “Fire-from-Heaven” vibe, they chose Carmel.