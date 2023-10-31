Safety Recall Notice: IWI Carmel

This safety recall notice affects 1,094 Carmel rifles shipped within the following serial number range. All

Carmel rifle serial numbers within the below range are affected.

• CH001385 – CH003328

CORRECTIVE STEPS (Two options)

1.

Option 1: Go to https://iwi.us/carmelrecall/. Fill out the web form to initiate the return of the Carmel.

Option 2: Call IWI US, Inc. Customer Service at (717) 695-2081 and have the rifle’s 8-digit serial number available.

2. Whether you choose option 1 or 2, IWI US, Inc. Customer Service will send you shipping instructions

that include a pre-addressed shipping label.

3. Upon receipt of the shipping instructions, follow instructions found in the Owner’s Manual.

• Remove the magazine from the rifle.

• Clear the firearm of all ammunition.

4. Using the pre-addressed shipping label that was sent to you, ship the rifle to IWI US, Inc.

Once received by IWI US, Inc. the rifle will be repaired and returned to you within 4-6 weeks.

IWI US, Inc. apologizes for any inconvenience this has caused and will service any affected rifle in the most

expedited manner possible.

If you have any questions about this recall, the rifle, or its disassembly or reassembly, please contact IWI

US, Inc. Customer Service at (717) 695-2081.