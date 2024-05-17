The Second Amendment Foundation

Humble Beginnings

Once considered so obscure some people in the firearms community hadn’t even heard of it, SAF is now recognized as the foremost legal powerhouse of the gun rights movement. Founded and still led by Alan Gottlieb, SAF has literally “brought the fight to the enemy” via state and federal court actions. The most significant was McDonald v. City of Chicago, the 2010 Supreme Court ruling nullifying Chicago’s 30-year-old handgun ban and — more importantly — incorporated the Second Amendment to the states via the 14th Amendment.

Although McDonald was a SAF case, when the ruling came down, many in the media evidently had never heard of the organization or were just too stubborn to acknowledge there might be another gun rights group other than the NRA capable of taking on such a monumentally important case.

SAF was founded in 1974, and since its inception, the organization began priming for battle by creating the annual Legal Scholars Conference, bringing together some of the brightest minds in the country. Their purpose: Lay the groundwork for courtroom confrontations to eventually restore the Second Amendment to its rightful place within the Bill of Rights.

In 1986, SAF and its sister organization, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (CCRKBA), held the first annual Gun Rights Policy Conference. Admittedly, the first few of these gatherings were modest affairs but they provided an opportunity for activists, legal experts and leaders of various gun rights organizations, to come together and formulate strategies to rescue Second Amendment rights from the grips of anti-gunners in Congress and state legislatures.

Today, both SAF and CCRKBA have earned reputations for savvy strategic litigation and “common sense” grassroots activism, respectively. Gottlieb, now in his mid-70s, still wears his trademark bow tie and still has the energy and spunk to “fight the good fight.” He also has the vision to have brought on board Adam Kraut as SAF executive director. A Philadelphia attorney previously with the Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC), Kraut came to SAF about two years ago and he has assembled a team to take the organization well into the 21st Century.