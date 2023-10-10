EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

IWI CARMEL

Everything You Could Possibly Want
Written By Will Dabbs, MD
0

Tracing its origins back to 1933, IWI draws from a deep well of military weapon evolution. The result of nearly a century of mechanical development, the IWI CARMEL offers everything you could possibly want in a modern defensive rifle — all in a compact, readily maneuverable package. Will Dabbs, MD, shares his favorite features before sending some shots down range.

For more information, visit https://iwi.us.

CLICK HERE to read more on the IWI Carmel by Will Dabbs, MD.

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Man peering around corner of brick wall holding the IWI Carmel rifle in his hands.
IWI CARMEL:...
The result of nearly a century of mechanical development, the IWI CARMEL offers everything you could possibly want in a modern defensive rifle — all in a...
Read Full Article
IWI Carmel Rifle sitting on tree tree stump
IWI Carmel: A...
The IWI Carmel has been a long time coming. Incorporating weapons-grade steel, aircraft aluminum and indestructible polymer into its construction, the...
Read Full Article
The .44 Russian
My first sixgun replica was purchased in September, 1970. It was an Uberti Cattleman .357 Magnum and was the first SAA copy I’d encountered. Over the...
Read Full Article