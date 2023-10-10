Tracing its origins back to 1933, IWI draws from a deep well of military weapon evolution. The result of nearly a century of mechanical development, the IWI CARMEL offers everything you could possibly want in a modern defensive rifle — all in a compact, readily maneuverable package. Will Dabbs, MD, shares his favorite features before sending some shots down range.

