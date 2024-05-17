The keyboard warriors on social media and discussion forums frequently claim, “Snubbies are stupid!” But if they were, why do so many well-known professionals carry a snub-nose revolver instead of something else? In this episode, Darryl Bolke explains why small revolvers are his CCW of choice.

Related Link

• AmericanFightingRevolvers.com

Have a topic idea or guest you’d like to see in a future episode? Let us know. Email [email protected].

—

Never miss an episode! Subscribe to our YouTube channel or sign-up for our newsletter to get the GUNS Magazine Podcast delivered straight to your inbox each week.