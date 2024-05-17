EXCLUSIVES: Two More On The Right Side

Snubbies Are Stupid! — GMP #233

With Guest Darryl Bolke
Written By Brent Wheat
The keyboard warriors on social media and discussion forums frequently claim, “Snubbies are stupid!” But if they were, why do so many well-known professionals carry a snub-nose revolver instead of something else? In this episode, Darryl Bolke explains why small revolvers are his CCW of choice.

AmericanFightingRevolvers.com

