Store Your Gun Safely Unless You’re Using It

"Using" Your Gun

Using your gun means different things to different people. It may be a trip to shoot some sporting clays, it could be pulling your weapon from a bedside safe in response to the sound of glass breaking downstairs or it could be having a gun on the nightstand beside you because of the constant risk you face. It’s all a matter of context. I keep at least one gun within reach at night because I have sent several people to prison over the years who swore they would come after me when they get out. Although I’m not shooting these guns, I am using them. There’s probably little chance of that threat being realized, but the risk is higher than if I’d never worn a badge.

The point is you’ve got to do a realistic assessment of your risk and then decide what using your gun means within that risk. Of course, you must always consider the corresponding chance a child, guest or another person may find your gun and unwittingly put you, themselves or others in danger. We’ve all seen the recent news about a useless death caused by the ignorance of a man playing with a gun. Can you say crazy? I’m fortunate both of my daughters are fully grown and out of the house. I don’t have to worry about children running loose around the homestead. If I did, I would be more circumspect and would place the guns in my safe and consider one of the rapid-deploying safes that provide security without hindering access. The point is, my guns are being used even if I’m not firing them at the moment. As such, I don’t need to lock them in a safe with my ammunition stored separately. It makes no sense.