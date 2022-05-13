1
How To Get Started Rifle Reloading - GMP #132
With American Handgunner Editor Tom McHale
In part two of our reloading series, American Handgunner Editor Tom McHale talks about how to get started in rifle reloading, along with great tips … and what to do about spiders!
Want to learn more about pistol reloading? Check out GUNS Magazine Podcast Episode #131. And stay tuned next week for our final installment of our reloading series — a how to on shotgun reloading with Shari LeGate, director of marketing for Gunsite Academy.
EPISODE SPONSORS
The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Luth-AR.
Luth-ARs founder, Randy Luth, has been a driving force in the firearm industry for almost 40 years starting as a machinist to founding DPMS/Panther Arms. In 2014 Randy introduced his affordable, lightweight, fully adjustable buttstock, the MBA! Luth-AR is now your one-stop shop for high-quality USA-made AR parts, custom accessories, rifle kits, build kits, Grips and Handguards! To find out more visit www.luth-ar.com.
