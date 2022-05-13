EXCLUSIVES: GHOST STORIES: JOE BIDEN’S ‘GHOST GUN’ SCHEME UNDER FIRE

How To Get Started Rifle Reloading - GMP #132

With American Handgunner Editor Tom McHale
Written By Brent Wheat
1

Apple Google Spotify YouTube Amazon iHeart

In part two of our reloading series, American Handgunner Editor Tom McHale talks about how to get started in rifle reloading, along with great tips … and what to do about spiders!

Want to learn more about pistol reloading? Check out GUNS Magazine Podcast Episode #131. And stay tuned next week for our final installment of our reloading series — a how to on shotgun reloading with Shari LeGate, director of marketing for Gunsite Academy.

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Luth-AR.

Luth-ARs founder, Randy Luth, has been a driving force in the firearm industry for almost 40 years starting as a machinist to founding DPMS/Panther Arms. In 2014 Randy introduced his affordable, lightweight, fully adjustable buttstock, the MBA! Luth-AR is now your one-stop shop for high-quality USA-made AR parts, custom accessories, rifle kits, build kits, Grips and Handguards! To find out more visit www.luth-ar.com.

RECENT EPISODES

I Got Shot!

Flying With Your Gun

The Secrets of GunBroker.com

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletters here and send comments to [email protected].

1

We think you'd be interested in this, too

rifle reloading how to podcast
A How To On...
In part two of our reloading series, American Handgunner Editor Tom McHale talks about how to get started in rifle reloading, along with great tips ... and...
Read Full Article
Redundancy
Life in general and studies of gunfights in particular have taught me a few things. One is if you need something bad, if it’s not on your physical person,...
Read Full Article
thumbnails of top 5 most watched episodes of Guncrank live
Guncrank Live Top 5
The most viewed episodes of Guncrank Live. Join our resident guncranks for fun, interesting and relaxed discussions on guns and more.
Read Full Article