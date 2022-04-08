The Secrets of GunBroker.com - GMP#127

In this two-for-one episode, we talk to Fred Wagenhals, the owner of GunBroker.com and Ammo Inc. to learn his story of how the King of Die-cast Cars turned from NASCAR to the shooting industry. We then talk to GunBroker.com VP of Sales Beth Cross and learn the behind-the-scenes secrets of this huge shooting sports platform.

Link: GunBroker.com

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Luth-AR.

Luth-ARs founder, Randy Luth, has been a driving force in the firearm industry for almost 40 years starting as a machinist to founding DPMS/Panther Arms. In 2014 Randy introduced his affordable, lightweight, fully adjustable buttstock, the MBA! Luth-AR is now your one-stop shop for high-quality USA-made AR parts, custom accessories, rifle kits, build kits, Grips and Handguards! To find out more visit www.luth-ar.com.

RECENT EPISODES

To Shoot Or Not To Shoot: Safe Queens

Are Gun Stores Doomed?

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletters here and send comments to [email protected].