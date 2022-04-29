I Got Shot! - GMP#130

Our host Brent T. Wheat shares the day he became an official “Gun Shot Wound” patient. Part humor, part cautionary, it’s a tale every shooter should hear.

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Luth-AR.

Luth-ARs founder, Randy Luth, has been a driving force in the firearm industry for almost 40 years starting as a machinist to founding DPMS/Panther Arms. In 2014 Randy introduced his affordable, lightweight, fully adjustable buttstock, the MBA! Luth-AR is now your one-stop shop for high-quality USA-made AR parts, custom accessories, rifle kits, build kits, Grips and Handguards! To find out more visit www.luth-ar.com.

RECENT EPISODES

How To Ship Firearms

Flying With Your Gun

The Secrets of GunBroker.com

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletters here and send comments to [email protected].