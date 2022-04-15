EXCLUSIVES: “I Will Not Comply”

Flying With A Gun - GMP#128

With Guest Ken Campbell of Gunsite Academy
Written By Brent Wheat
Did you know you can bring your handgun along when you fly? In most cases and most places, you can — but you have to follow the rules.  In this episode, we bring back Ken Campbell of Gunsite Academy to talk about how you can legally take a firearm aboard an aircraft.

Link: Gunsite.com

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Luth-AR.

Luth-ARs founder, Randy Luth, has been a driving force in the firearm industry for almost 40 years starting as a machinist to founding DPMS/Panther Arms. In 2014 Randy introduced his affordable, lightweight, fully adjustable buttstock, the MBA! Luth-AR is now your one-stop shop for high-quality USA-made AR parts, custom accessories, rifle kits, build kits, Grips and Handguards! To find out more visit www.luth-ar.com.

RECENT EPISODES

The Secrets of GunBroker.com

To Shoot Or Not To Shoot: Safe Queens

Are Gun Stores Doomed?

