Did you know you can bring your handgun along when you fly? In most cases and most places, you can — but you have to follow the rules. In this episode, we bring back Ken Campbell of Gunsite Academy to talk about how you can legally take a firearm aboard an aircraft.

Link: Gunsite.com

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Luth-AR.

Luth-ARs founder, Randy Luth, has been a driving force in the firearm industry for almost 40 years starting as a machinist to founding DPMS/Panther Arms. In 2014 Randy introduced his affordable, lightweight, fully adjustable buttstock, the MBA! Luth-AR is now your one-stop shop for high-quality USA-made AR parts, custom accessories, rifle kits, build kits, Grips and Handguards! To find out more visit www.luth-ar.com.

RECENT EPISODES

The Secrets of GunBroker.com

To Shoot Or Not To Shoot: Safe Queens

Are Gun Stores Doomed?

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletters here and send comments to [email protected].