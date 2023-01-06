EXCLUSIVES: ULTIMATE CCW UPGRADE

Fear of the Dark: EDC & Weapon Lights — GMP #165

With Erick Gelhaus
Written By Brent Wheat
Carrying a light — be it an EDC or weapon light — is a key to both convenience and survival. Expert Erick Gelhaus gives a series of great tips for using both pocket and weapon lights.

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

Create your own stockpile of the best-selling 4Patriots Survival Food Kits. Handpacked in the U.S.A. They have different delicious breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. Right now, go to 4Patriots.com and use code GUNMAG to get 10% off your first purchase. Start building your own stockpile today.

