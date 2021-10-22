How to Transition to a Red Dot Optic

Red dot optics are the latest advancement in pistol sighting systems but if you’re like us, you still have trouble finding the dot quickly. Firearms instructor Erick Gelhaus teaches students how to better use their red dot optic and shares great tips on how to get more comfortable with a pistol-mounted sight.

RELEVANT LINKS

cougarmountainsolutions.com/blog

EPISODE SPONSORS

Established in 1947, Hodgdon Powder Company has grown into the nation’s largest supplier of smokeless, blackpowder and blackpowder substitute propellants. Distributed under the Hodgdon, IMR, Winchester, Ramshot, Accurate, Pyrodex, Triple Seven, Blackhorn 209 and GOEX brands, learn more about and shop Hodgdon powders at hodgdon.com.

IMR strives to bring new and legendary powders to reloaders in a never-ending process of innovation. Whether you’re reloading for your rifle, pistol, shotgun or muzzleloader IMR has a powder to fit your needs. Learn more at IMRPowder.com.

RECENT EPISODES

Next: Friday (10/29/2021)

Previous:#102 — Shoot Like a Champion

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletter and send comments to [email protected].