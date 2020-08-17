How to Survive "The Narrative"

In 2013, California Sherrif’s Deputy Erick Gelhaus was on routine patrol when he spotted a male carrying an AK-47. Seconds later, the man was dead and Gelhaus’ life was changed forever. Unfortunately for Gelhaus, the suspect turned out to be a 13-year-old boy, the gun was a broken airsoft weapon and the youth was Latino. Soon, Gelhaus, who had been a model officer and never shot a suspect in his 20-plus years in law enforcement, was painted as the worst cop in America.

Years later, the shooting was found legally-justified but not until the media, internet, lawyers and public had attempted to destroy Gelhaus. With headlines such as “Racist Cop Murders Boy” published around the world, Gelhaus became one of the first victims of the emerging “anti-police” narrative.

Speaking with Host Brent T. Wheat, Gelhaus shares how he survived the media onslaught and offers insightful post-shooting advice for anyone — police or private citizen — who carries a firearm for self-defense.

