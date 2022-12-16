EXCLUSIVES: ULTIMATE CCW UPGRADE

Deadly Reloading Mistakes
GMP #162

With Tom McHale
Written By Brent Wheat
0

Apple Google Spotify YouTube Amazon iHeart

 

Reloading is very safe, but it can also be dangerous if you don’t pay attention. In this episode, Tom McHale talks about the techniques he uses to stay safe when reloading ammunition.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Episode 130: The Day I Got Shot with Brent T. Wheat

Episode 131: Reloading Pistol Ammo with Tom McHale

Episode 132: Reloading Rifle Ammo with Tom McHale

Episode 133: Reloading Shotgun Ammo with Shari Legate

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Kimber.

Kimber Mfg., Inc. is an all-American company that designs and manufactures premium firearms, including 1911s, revolvers, striker-fired carry pistols, rifles and more, for individual, sporting, law enforcement and military markets. You can learn more about Kimber firearms at kimberamerica.com.

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletters here and send comments to [email protected].

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

pictures of ammunition with text that reads
Deadly Reloading...
Reloading is very safe, but it can also be dangerous if you don't pay attention. In this episode, Tom McHale talks about the techniques he uses to stay safe...
Read Full Article
Buffalo Bore...
The man is Tim Sundles, owner of Buffalo Bore Ammunition. You may have heard of it. If not, you’re missing out on some of the finest custom ammunition on...
Read Full Article
Fenix GL19R pistol light in use
Introducing...
All things considered, adding a weapon-mounted pistol light to your home defense or self-defense gun seems like a no-brainer. For those looking for an...
Read Full Article