EXCLUSIVES: GHOST STORIES: JOE BIDEN’S ‘GHOST GUN’ SCHEME UNDER FIRE

How To Get Started Shotgun Reloading - GMP #133

With Guest Shari LeGate of Gunsite Academy
Written By Brent Wheat
0

Apple Google Spotify YouTube Amazon iHeart

In this third and final episode of our reloading series, we talk to Shari Legate, director of marketing for Gunsite Academy, about how to get started reloading shotgun shells.

Links:

MEC Reloading – Mecoutdoors.com

Gunsite- Gunsite.com

Want to learn more about pistol reloading? Check out GUNS Magazine Podcast Episode #131. Would you rather start with rifle reloading? Episode #132 is for you.

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Luth-AR.

Luth-ARs founder, Randy Luth, has been a driving force in the firearm industry for almost 40 years starting as a machinist to founding DPMS/Panther Arms. In 2014 Randy introduced his affordable, lightweight, fully adjustable buttstock, the MBA! Luth-AR is now your one-stop shop for high-quality USA-made AR parts, custom accessories, rifle kits, build kits, Grips and Handguards! To find out more visit www.luth-ar.com.

RECENT EPISODES

Top 10 GUNS Magazine Podcast Episodes Of All Time

I Got Shot!

Flying With Your Gun

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletters here and send comments to [email protected].

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

how to: shotgun reloading ; guns magazine podcast episode #133 with shari legate
A How To On...
In this third and final episode of reloading 101, we talk to Shari Legate, director of marketing for Gunsite Academy, about how to get started reloading...
Read Full Article
Mission First Tactical tumbler
Mission First...
Wanna draw some looks at your next training class or Oh-Dark-Thirty ops briefing? It’s easy to be one of the cool kids if you’re sipping your morning...
Read Full Article
Two Of A Kind
Tyler Gun Works is noted for their action jobs and the Vaqueros are a living, shooting example. The revolvers received Tyler’s Revolver Accuracy Package...
Read Full Article