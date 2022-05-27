In this third and final episode of our reloading series, we talk to Shari Legate, director of marketing for Gunsite Academy, about how to get started reloading shotgun shells.

Links:

MEC Reloading – Mecoutdoors.com

Gunsite- Gunsite.com

Want to learn more about pistol reloading? Check out GUNS Magazine Podcast Episode #131. Would you rather start with rifle reloading? Episode #132 is for you.

