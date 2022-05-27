0
How To Get Started Shotgun Reloading - GMP #133
With Guest Shari LeGate of Gunsite Academy
In this third and final episode of our reloading series, we talk to Shari Legate, director of marketing for Gunsite Academy, about how to get started reloading shotgun shells.
Links:
MEC Reloading – Mecoutdoors.com
Gunsite- Gunsite.com
