The last rifle

Tough Answers

But — last rifle? The young man never got an answer. However, after mulling the matter over on those nights when sleep seems slow to come, I’ve finally decided. It would not be an AR as if I’m preparing for the great apocalypse. Neither would it be one of the Old West lever guns and single shots of which I’m so fond. Initially I thought my last rifle would be a 1952 vintage Winchester Model 70 .308 Featherweight. I’ve had it over 40 years, took it with me to Africa once and have seldom missed a game animal with it.

If I had to depend on a single rifle for bringing home vittles, putting down predators after one of our dogs or cats or cleaning out “gophers” — actually ground squirrels — invading our hayfield, I’d pick one of my U.S. Model 1903 Springfield .30-06s. Actually, it wouldn’t be just any ’03. I have several including 03A3s and even one genuine 03A4 sniper rifle. Those Springfield ’03s are one and all collector’s items.

My keeper ’03 is a “parts” rifle. This means it was put together out of surplus and/or modern-made pieces. The action actually is original Springfield Army with serial number indicating manufacture well into the 1920s, which in turn means it is “safe” as opposed to a lower serial numbered one with perhaps brittle receivers. Its barrel date is 1942 and its stock is obviously of new manufacture.