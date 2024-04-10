Special Guns

Contemporary Colts

Let’s start with more modern pairs. One set commemorates the 100th anniversary of Montana becoming a territory. These are gussied-up Colt SAA .45s with 7 ½” barrels wearing the serial numbers of 75MA and 76MA. The second pair I had something to do with as I was the original owner of one. Back in the late 1980s, Sako of Finland brought out a special run of bolt-action single shots chambered for the .22 PPC and 6mm PPC. They have reputations for extreme accuracy. I owned the 6mm but in a time of financial need early in my gun ’riting career, sold it to Kirk. Its serial number was 20. After many years Kirk happened on a Sako .22 PPC with a serial number of 21. He quickly nabbed it.

These above two sets of guns with consecutive serial numbers would be nice to have but the next two pairs will knock the socks off historically minded gun folk. One set has consecutive serial numbers complete with factory letters indicating the guns went somewhere historical. The other pair came from the same lot and sent out on the same day. What makes my mind fantasize is these rifles/carbines from the 19th century were shipped on the same day, then were separated for who knows how many years. And now, Kirk was able to reunite them in the 21st century.

A special destination for Sharps Model 1874 rifles in the collecting world was Walter Cooper’s gunsmithing and retail store located on the main street of Bozeman, Montana Territory in the 1870s. His store not only furnished firearms for bison hunters heading for eastern Montana but also supplied other paraphernalia needed for extended trips into wilderness areas. Mr. Cooper was noted for stamping the firearms passing through his shop with WALTER COOPER, BOZEMAN M.T.

Early on, the Sharps Rifle Company shipped directly to Mr. Cooper but things eventually took a turn. Mr. Cooper got behind on payments to the Sharps Company and was forced to stock his shop with Sharps rifles initially shipped to a large distributor in Cincinnati, Ohio named B.

Kittridge & Co. On August 20, 1877, Kittridge received a shipment of Sharps Model 1874s direct from the factory. We will return to that shipment shortly.

Evidently, Walter Cooper had definite ideas as to what configuration of Sharps Model 1874s was ideal for use in the wilds of Montana. Both of these “Cooper Sharps” are chambered for the .40-90 Sharps Bottleneck cartridge, have 30″ full octagon barrels and weigh about 13 lbs. with plain walnut stocks and forearms. These .40-90s don’t just sit in Kirk’s gun safes, he shoots them and has hunted with them.