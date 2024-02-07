Springfield Squad-Scout M1A

Wishes Come True

Having found my friend’s M1A to be a hoot, naturally one was on my wish list. When it came, it was a standard model with a 22″ barrel, wood stock and peep rear sight. Several others of the same configuration have come and gone from my collection over the years but for some reason they didn’t stick. They were rather easy to sell when something else caught my fancy.

I even mounted a scope on one, albeit I don’t remember exactly which type at this late date. What I do remember is the scope and mount raised the rifle’s nominal weight from 9.5 lbs. with walnut stock to 11 lbs. Another thing I remember is it was deadly accurate. Anything as large as, say, a cantaloupe was easily hit on my 300-yard range if I had a rest. The weight of the scoped M1A ensured my shooting with it was only load development and plinking instead of trying it on game. It was just too much to pack about Montana’s mountains.

As matters are bound to happen, my eyes aged along with the rest of me to the point peep sights became difficult. Therefore, a while back when perusing Springfield Armory’s website, I took special note of their Squad Scout M1A. Basically, it’s a standard model but fitted with only an 18″ barrel. What’s more, it also carries a Picatinny rail atop the handguard, meaning it could be fitted with a long-eye-relief “Scout” scope. A Leupold 1.5-4X Scout scope just happened to be sitting on my bench and enticed me enough to order one. Springfield Armory offers two Squad Scout options — wood stock with synthetic handguard or an all synthetic stock. Naturally my choice was walnut!

As with their standard full-length M1A, my Squad Scout came with sling swivels and a 10-round magazine although 20 rounders are commonly available. Of course one must obey his/her state’s laws as to magazine capacity but here in Montana, it’s “the more, the merrier.”

The butt plate is steel with a fold-up “door” covering a port for storing cleaning equipment. Its sights consist of fully adjustable rear peep combined with post front. In front of the latter is a muzzle brake. The front sight assembly is dovetailed to a barrel stud so it can also be drifted laterally for windage.

As indicated, my new Squad Scout M1A was quickly fitted with the Leupold scope. A nice touch is my scope mounts are quickly detachable so if the scope gives up the ghost, the iron sights are still usable.

Its length of pull is 13.25″, overall length is 40.5″ and metal finish is black Parkerizing. The stock has a pistol grip and is given an oiled finish. Rifling twist rate for all Springfield Armory M1A is one turn in 11″, which should do fine with bullets from 150 to 175 grains.