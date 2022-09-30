S&W Model 41-1

Vintage Olympian

Although most American shooters are familiar with the Smith & Wesson Model 41 in .22 Long Rifle, the rare variant Model 41-1 was introduced in 1960 and chambered in .22 Short. It featured a lightweight aluminum slide for reliable functioning with the smaller cartridge.

Only about 1,000 were produced, which probably accounts for the fact beginning auction bids generally start at well north of three grand. But it appears the auction gods must have been smiling on our shooting buddy John Wightman who managed to luck onto our test specimen for considerably less.

Obviously, .22 Short or not, the size and weight of the M41-1 are well above and beyond those of the usual tacklebox plinker. It weighs 41 oz. with a 7″ barrel (excluding brake) and a 10.5″ overall length. The weight, incidentally, is somewhat less than the allowable maximum for Rapid Fire, which is 1,400 grams — that’s a hair over 49 oz. for us metrically challenged Yanks.

Naturally, it’s a single-action blowback and could be had with a 5- or 10-round magazine. The grip angle is 105 degrees, the same as a 1911 service pistol. Ours had a trigger pull of 2.4 lbs. International rules for a 25-meter pistol stipulate a maximum pull weight of 1,400 grams (3 lbs.) and a minimum of 1,000 grams (2.2 lbs.), so our Model 41-1 was definitely in spec.

Here’s a heads-up for perspective buyers: That 5- or 10-round magazine isn’t easy to find so you’d best scour the usual sources if you’re committed enough to get a couple of backups. And be prepared for a bit of additional sticker shock in addition to the cash outlay for the pistol itself. As well, loading those tiny cartridges is a challenge for the fumble-fingered, particularly on a cold day.

We cheated a bit with non-competition grade ammo as well as the metric distance once required. The three .22 Short Loads we used included 27-grain CCI High Velocity HP (1,084 fps average), Winchester 29-grain Low Noise Solid (1,110 fps) and Remington 27-grain High Velocity HP (1,083 fps). Our shooting distance, from a sandbag rest, was 25 yards (which translates to 22.8 meters).

At 25 yards — granted, a touch shorter than the 25-meter distance Olympians must contend with — our best results came with CCI HPs. With this stuff, our 5-shot groups averaged just under an inch. Would we have done better with whatever Olympic-class ammo was available back in the day? I’d certainly like to think so. But we’d have been dealing with younger eyes on iron sights.

The Model 41-1 was never a staple in Olympic Competition. The High Standard was once the dominant American-made .22 used in Short or Long Rifle persuasion, but the M41-1 is a pretty nifty artifact from both a collecting and shooting standpoint.

The Model 41 in .22 Long Rifle is still offered by Smith & Wesson in both a Performance Center version (MSRP $1,679) and a Standard version ($1,429). Both are excellent, but the rarity and cool factor of the defunct “Shorty” 41-1 puts it in a class by itself.

