With those 10 simple words in 1977, an obscure 33-year-old filmmaker named George Lucas legitimately changed the world. His classic space opera Star Wars enraptured adults and kids alike around the world. I was one of them.

If you can divest yourself of the familiarity we all have with this iconic fantasy, many of the terms are actually pretty silly. Skywalker, lightsaber, Death Star, Darth Vader and Chewbacca are all fairly inane if you think about it. A great deal of the Star Wars canon was obviously drawn from fairly pedestrian historical stuff.

Lucas was born in 1944 and grew up watching Saturday afternoon movie serials. WWII aerial combat inspired the X-wing and TIE fighter dogfighting sequences and many of the latent themes were drawn from American Westerns. Amidst the villains, however, we see a pervasive intentional darkness.

Vader’s soulless malevolent legions were known throughout the occupied galaxy as Imperial Stormtroopers. The very term conjures imagery of oppression and dread. Forget these supposedly crack troops can’t actually hit the broad side of a bantha. Their cool white plastic armor also seems vulnerable to anything more vigorous than a stiff breeze. The Stormtroopers are nonetheless the archetypal villains.

However, Lucas’ Star Wars was not actually the world’s first introduction to Imperial Stormtroopers. Back in 1915 the German Empire deployed the world’s first real Stormtroopers onto the modern battlefield. Their tactics and weapons shape combat operations even today.