Cimarron’s Colt Cartridge Conversions

Bridge To The Future

Sixgun history would not be complete without the cartridge conversions as they are the bridge from Colt’s percussion revolvers to the Colt Single Action Army. Conversions were based on the 1860 Colt Army which used a 0.451" round ball. When the switch was made to a cartridge system, the 1860 Army .44 was chambered for the .44 Colt. The round uses a heel-type bullet, a projectile whose base was smaller in diameter than the rest of the bullet. This results in a bullet the same diameter as the outside of the case, much like today’s .22 rimfire rounds.



The original loading for the .44 Colt was 21 grains of black powder with a thick lube wad between a conical bullet and powder. Bullets weighed approximately 208 grains and muzzle velocity was around 750 fps. The U.S. Army adopted the .44 Colt as one of its official cartridges for two years. When Colt and Smith & Wesson introduced their cartridge-firing sixguns in the early 1870s, thousands of perfectly good cap-and-ball sixguns were still in service. The conversions performed on these revolvers kept many of them shooting right through the turn of the 20th Century.



Replicas are available in the Richards Conversion, Richards-Mason Conversion, and the 1871-72 Open-Top versions, all chambered in a modernized version of the .44 Colt. This “modernized” load was basically a .44 Special trimmed to length. I believe Black Hills was the first to offer modern .44 Colt cartridges in Starline .44 Colt brass. The first .44 Colts from Black Hills were still headstamped .44 Special, but now all .44 Colt brass is properly marked. The replica cartridge conversions had a cylinder too small in diameter to accept six cartridges with the same diameter rim as the .44 Special, so the rims were simply turned to a smaller diameter. Today’s .44 Colt cartridge conversions are available with a larger diameter cylinder so they’ll accept .44 Russian cartridges and some of them are chambered in .44 Special allowing all three .44 cartridges to be used in the same cylinder.



Mike Harvey of Cimarron Firearms and I go way back. I was the first one to write about his replicas and also point out the fact he has worked very hard to have the Italians produce exceptionally authentic replicas — not only authentic in design but also of excellent quality. Cimarron’s offerings have included all three stages of Colt conversions, the Richards, the Richards-Mason, and the 1871-72 Open-Top. I’ve been shooting conversion replicas ever since they first began nearly 40 years ago. Currently, I am using two relatively new Cimarron conversions.