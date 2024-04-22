Cluttering Conniptions, Compromise & Genius

Inspiration?

By having work items lying about, it’s easier to conceptualize what it is I want to accomplish. Lucky for me, my wife is very understanding. No matter how many guns I have strewn around the house in different stages of assembly, break-down or awaiting the installment of a scope, sight or sling, she never complains. Well … almost.

Our formal dining room table, or as she calls it, “our formerly” dining room table is the perfect station for working on long guns. The hutch next to the table makes the perfect storage facility for ammo for upcoming tests, targets, small tools and other shooting paraphernalia.

The bottom drawers hold my Lee APP press, assorted sizing dies and gas checks so I can clamp the press on our table and watch Westerns while sizing bullets. Targets, various gun tools, including multi-head screwdriver kit and various needle-nose pliers of every shape, size and function round out the mix.

I have a large collection of Allen wrenches sent from various companies along with their wares. Every size, style and metric are covered, I just can’t remember which wrench fits what part? But I better save them, just because.

Glassine baggies? I have gaggles of them, more than any self-respecting crack dealer would have. These bags held various screws and other small parts at one time, and they always come in handy. Speaking of screws, I have the World’s Largest collection, but have no idea what they go to. Sandwich bags of various handloads round out the mix. They are sprinkled about the house in places I’ll “never lose them,” though I always end up searching for them like an Easter egg hunt when it’s time to shoot.

Looking in the napkin basket, there is a set of dial calipers. I keep them here because I’m always misplacing them, and you never know when you might need to precisely measure pork chop thickness to prevent any arguments while serving.