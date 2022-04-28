After You …

The Problem

Now, Bob doesn’t own a gun and never hunted for anything aside from a specific vintage of Beaujolais. As a further complicating factor, he also lives inside the city limits where shooting is not permissible. However, after pondering the situation, he realized the best way to deal with his problem was with a gun. He reasoned the city fathers would understand a man simply trying to protect his purple jewels.

Bob definitely needed a weapon but didn’t want to purchase a firearm because he knew even the .22 rifles of his youth would draw unwanted attention from the local police force. Therefore, enlisting his wife because he was too embarrassed to make the purchase himself, he became the proud owner of a Daisy Red Rider BB gun.

The Red Rider is a legendary American icon and it would be a safe bet the majority of GUNS readers have handled one during their youth. Anyone who has gone afield with a Red Ryder knows they are tremendously underpowered for hunting anything larger than a churlish centipede but Bob proceeded undaunted with his plan for the “hit.”

Now suitably armed, Bob also knew he needed a good hunting blind. After careful consideration of the angles and distance, he chose the master bathroom. There he could sit on the porcelain throne and quietly wait for his quarry through the open window.

As he didn’t want the critters to gnaw his precious plants any further, Bob decided a bait pile of fresh baby carrots would prove irresistible to the rodents. This idea was based on the well-known fact ground squirrels and other vermin love produce packaged in cellophane bags.

Showing latent hunting savvy, Bob knew clothing is an important factor to success. After careful consideration, he chose his stained yard-mowing T-shirt and jockey shorts as his hunting togs.